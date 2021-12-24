Hyderabad: Journalist loses life in a road accident at Begumpet

Photo of P N Sree Harsha P N Sree Harsha|   Updated: 24th December 2021 3:03 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: O Madhusudan, a journalist working for the online edition of a Telugu newspaper died after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a tempo traveler at Begumpet in the early hours of Friday. He was heading to work at Filmnagar.

Madhusudan fell on the road and died on the spot due to serious bleeding injuries after the hit. The Police rushed to the spot and moved the body for autopsy. A case was registered and an investigation is underway.

Sub Inspector Upendar Yadav spoke to siasat.com and said that rash driving by the tempo lead to the accident and thereby death due to sustained injuries.

