Hyderabad: Journalist needs immediate donations for kidney transplant

Hyderabad: A journalist from Hyderabad, Mohammed Musleh Uddin Multani aka Junaid Multani needs immediate financial help to undergo kidney transplant.

Earlier, this year Multani was diagnosed with kidney failure. His reports declared that both his kidneys are 85 per cent dysfunctional.

According to his doctors, he requires an immediate kidney transplant to save his life. The operation is costing the family Rs 15 lakhs.

Currently, he is on dialysis and has spent Rs 1.5 lakhs on his treatment. The family is barely making ends meet as they are tirelessly collecting funds.

He is the sole bread earner of the family. He has three daughters and a son, who are all studying.

To help Multani, you can make your contribution by clicking the below link.