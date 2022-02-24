Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills-Shaikpet route to get a steel bridge

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) has announced the construction of a steel bridge on the Jubilee Hills Shaikhpet route in order to ease the traffic in the area.

Jubilee Hills has been facing a traffic congestion due to numerous IT firms in its vicinity, hence a four lane 290 meter long steel bridge at an estimated cost of Rs 23 crore is being planned to resolve the issue. It is set to be the fifth steel bridge in the city after Indira Park – VST Junction, Malakpet and two of those at Punjagutta.

The ground work for the steel bridge is underway at Jubilee Hills road number 51. According to a report by Telangana Today, an HRDCL official said, “Using this facility, traffic from Shaikpet towards Jubilee Hills will move smoothly and the travel time too will decrease considerably.”

Apart from easing the flow of traffic between Jubilee Hills and Shaikpet, the steel bridge will also make commute easy for people traveling towards Old Bombay Highway from Shaikpet. It is to be noted that the last steel bridge opened to the public is the one at Punjagutta.