Hyderabad: Junior doctors at Gandhi Hospital give up stir

Hyderabad: Junior doctors at the state-run Gandhi Hospital here, who struck work from June 9 in protest against the attack on a doctor by kin of a deceased COVID-19 patient and over their demands, including decentralisation of coronavirus patients’ treatment, resumed duty on Friday after health minister E Rajender’s assurance to address grievances.

Also Read Hyderabad: Attack on medico sparks tension at Gandhi hospital

Gandhi hospital Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) president Lohith Reddy told PTI that they have resumed duty.

Resume duties

“Keeping public health in consideration, especially in view of the pandemic we are fighting and trusting the ministers reassuring words, JUDA has decided to conditionally call off the strike and resume duties with immediate effect,” the Association said in a release.

The management of SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infections) and treatment of symptomatic COVID-19 patients would be decentralized and provision made for treating of such cases in respective district hospitals and all private medical colleges, it said.

Minister assures safety

The minister assured that recruitment of Special Protection Force (SPF) as per a previous Government Order was underway and would be provided soon in all government medical colleges/hospitals, the release said.

As discussed with the minister, JUDA would form a committee, which would follow up with him regularly (through video conferencing) for the next 15 days, on updates of their demands, it said.

“We are hopeful that the honble health minister shall personally take care of these demands so that we dont have to boycott duties again in a more intensive manner after 15 days,” it said.

The junior doctors began their agitation on Tuesday night following an attack on a duty doctor by the kin of a deceased COVID-19 patient.

Two people who allegedly assaulted the doctor have been arrested, a police official said on Wednesday.

The Minister, who condemned the attack, had held talks with the junior doctors and assured that their problems would be resolved.

They, however, continued their agitation on Thursday.

As Gandhi hospital is the only government hospital where COVID-19 patients are treated, the junior doctors wanted it to be decentralized, allowing other hospitals in the state also to treat patients.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.