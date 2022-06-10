Hyderabad: Kaithalapur road over bridge set to open on June 20

Hyderabad: The Road over bridge (RoB) at Kaithalapur will be inaugurated by Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao. The bridge will be open to the public from June 20.

The repairs were carried out under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) at Borabanda MMTS station. The bridge will connect Kukatpally with Hi-tech City and also relieve traffic congestion at JNTU, Malaysian Township, Hi-Tech City flyover, and Cyber Tower intersections.

Traffic from Sanathnagar, Balanagar, and Secunderabad will be diverted to the Madhapur main road via Moosapet to Kaithalapur. This will cut the distance by 3.5 kilometres and the time it takes to travel will be reduced by at least one hour.

The road over Bridge (RoB) has a total length of 675.50 metres and a width of roughly 16.6 metres. It’s a four-lane bi-directional RoB with a 5.5-metre service lane. The RoB was built at a cost of ‘83.06 crore, with the GHMC contributing 40 crores and the railways contributing 18.06 crore. The cost of acquiring land was estimated to be around ’25 crore.