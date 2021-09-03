Hyderabad: Karvy company secretary arrested by CCS police

Hyderabad: The sleuths of central crime station (CCS) have arrested the company secretary of Karvy Stock Broking Limited (KSBL). According to the sources Y.Sailaja, who being the Company Secretary has allegedly created a false resolution document claimed to be passed in the meeting of Board of Directors of KSBL held during the year 2018.

Though resolution was not passed in the actual meeting as per the original record of minutes of Board of Directors meeting. By falsely representing the said resolution document the prime accused Parthasarathy have availed loan of Rs. 350 Crores by pledging the shares of its clients illegally from the complainant HDFC Bank and defaulted in payments.

The arrested accused has been produced before the Nampally metropolitan courts and sent to judicial remand.