Hyderabad: KCR receives President Ram Nath Kovind at Begum Airport

Published: 13th February 2022 9:39 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao alongside Governor Tamilsai and Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav, received President Dr Ram Nath Kovind, at Begum Airport, on Sunday.

Mayor of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Special Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Shri Mahender Reddy also accompanied the trio to welcome the president to the state.

In anticipation of President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu’s trip to the “Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham” in Muchintala, Shamshabad, the Cyberabad police issued a traffic warning for Saturday and Sunday.

President Ram Nath Kovind graced Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham and unveiled the gold statue of Sri Ramanujacharyaji around 7 pm. After visiting the Statue of Equality, the president addressed the public in Shri Lakshminarayana Mahayagnam.

During the President’s visit to the Muchintal Ashram, a three-tier security system was put in place. The police only admitted VIPs, VVIPs, and ID card holders inside the Ashram, for two hours. To avoid any unforeseen situations, the police have been assessing the security through the command and control room.

President Kovind flew in from Chinna Jeeyar Ashram to Begumpet Airport and was driven to the Raj Bhavan, where he will spend the night, taking a special flight to Delhi, in the morning.

