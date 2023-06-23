Hyderabad: Kerala native held for transporting MDMA

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police on Friday nabbed a drug peddler transporting drugs from Bengaluru to the city.

According to a press release, the special operations team of the LB Nagar police, alongside the Vanasthalipuram police, apprehended Chalapurath Sumesh, a native of Kerala, with 50 grams of Methylenedioxy​methamphetamine, more popularly known as MDMA.

He was earlier jailed in Andhra Pradesh’s Cherlapally prison under the Preventive Detention Act.

Also, a known aid of Sumesh, Kerala-based Adhuu Shalbin is absconding, the police said.

Sumesh entered the procurement and distribution of synthetic drugs after realising that supplying ganja alone could not sustain his “lavish lifestyle,” the police added.

His plan of handing over the drugs to his contacts in Hyderabad was foiled by the police on Thursday as they caught him on Vanasthalipuram’s Panama X roads.