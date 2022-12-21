Hyderabad Kid’s Fair all set for runners from 23-25 December

Hyderabad: Hitex Hyderabad will be hosting the 15th edition of the Hyderabad Kids’ Fair, in association with Hyderabad runners, a line-up of high-spirited activities for children from December 24 to December 25.

The event’s prime focus is to promote ‘running’ amount children, who are deprived of needful physical activities due to their academic schedules.



The event further promotes creativity, positive thinking, healthy growth, physical activity, sports, self-esteem and confidence in kids.

Hyderabad Runners, secretary, Arun Kumar, described the event as a non-competitive one, centred around creating a fun running experience for children falling in the age category between 2-12 years.



Chalking insights from the fun event, the organiser said, “It will be an evening run, a kid-friendly time rather than the usual morning run.”



The organiser further added saying “We are mindful of the fact that young children should not run long distances and hence the run distance categories include 1K, 2K and 4K run.”



Children will be accompanied by their parents throughout the event which includes entertainment, games, workshops, arts and crafts, competitions, role-plays, music, shopping, fun rides and food stalls.

Fun categories

1K Rabbit Run is for children of two years and must be accompanied by one parent.

2K Lion Run is for those four years and above and must be accompanied by one parent.

4K- Cheetah Run is open for children of 8-12 years.

The event is set to begin at 4 pm on December 23. At the end of the run, all get a finisher medal and a specialised healthy refreshment box said the organiser.