Hyderabad: Kokapet Neopolis rock art site damaged; FIR filed

Hyderabad: Following complaints of rock cutting at the Kokapet ancient rock art site, the HMDA approached the Narsingi police and lodged a complaint against some persons.

A section of heritage activists had complained that due to real estate activity the ‘Kokapet Neolithic and Chalcolithic Periods Rock Art Site’ was damaged and several boulders were cut and rock formations were damaged using heavy machinery.

In response to the tweet Arvind Kumar, special chief secretary, of the Telangana government said after ascertaining the facts the HMDA filed a complaint with Narsingi police against a few rock cutters who are residents of Sabhita Nagar for rock cutting. Kumar ordered for the art site to be fenced off to protect it.

“Even as it’s not a declared heritage site and is not linked to Neopolis works in any manner. The HMDA shall fence off this area immediately,” he tweeted.

Facts were ascertained..

A complaint was filed with police SHO Narsingi against few stone cutters R/O Sabhitha Nagar for rock cutting

Even as it's not a declared heritage site & is not linked to Neopolis works in any manner, @HMDA_Gov shall fence off this area immediately https://t.co/Fu6H4DCobO — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) December 2, 2022

The Narsingi police booked a case and an investigation is underway.