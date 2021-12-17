Hyderabad: KPHB police say ‘biryani murder story’ untrue

Hyderabad: Several media reports on Friday stated that a construction labourer Rajesh was killed because the ‘Moghul’s Paradiez’ hotel staff at KPHB colony beat him up severely assuming that the victim was a thief when he actually went into the hotel’s cellar for biryani at midnight.

Siasat.com spoke to Inspector Kishan Kumar at the KPHB Colony Police station and he has refuted the media reports.

“The murder over biryani narrative is false. Rajesh is a construction worker from Bachupally. That part is true. But why will he go into the hotel for biryani when he is actually so poor to even afford regular food?” he remarked.

“Rajesh went into the hotel looking for a friend who works as the security guard. We don’t know why he went into the cellar. The hotel staff were drunk and they thought a thief entered. They beat him up severely leading to his death,” he added.

The investigation in the case is ongoing.