Hyderabad: KTR addresses issue raised by second-grade student

Hyderabad: On January 29, a boy, Karthikeya studying in a second class penned a letter to Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao requesting a sidewalk in his street in Boudh Nagar, Secunderabad.

The little boy in his letter to KTR penned, “Sir KTR, I am from Boudh Nagar, Ramalayam temple’s backside street ERTIGA car no: TSIOEW2909 car colour blue. Sorry to say this complaint House no: 12-11-365/A. Our street GHMC men say we will put a footpath by digging, they dig but not put the footpath please sir.”

My nephew , Karthikeya, has this cute little complaint.



The boy’s message was shared on Twitter by his uncle, which drew the minister’s attention. KTR tweeted the same, demanding that the Secunderabad Zonal Commissioner, Srinivas Reddy, to personally address the issue.

KTR tweeted sharing the boy’s letter, “Cute but serious complaint from young Karthikeya! Request Zonal Commissioner, Secunderabad to address this personally and send me a pic of the complainant with you.”

Cute but serious complaint from young Karthikeya!



Request Zonal Commissioner, Secunderabad to address this personally and send me a pic of the complainant with you

Within two hours, the Secunderabad Zonal Commissioner visited the kid and spoke with him and his family members. He told them that the sidewalk has already been approved and the construction will start on Monday. He also tweeted a photo of himself with the boy.

Visited Kids residence at Boudh Nagar along with DC and AE and interacted with the kid and family members. Footpath work already sanctioned will commence work on Monday. The grievance is addressed.

The Minister also thanked the Zonal Commissioner on Twitter after he addressed the complaint and uploaded images of GHMC personnel with the kid.