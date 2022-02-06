Hyderabad: KTR asks GHMC to initiate monsoon related work

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday ordered the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities to initiate monsoon-related works.

The minister stressed that these works must not be left for when the monsoon arrives. He took stock of the road development works as part of the Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP). KTR stated that the development initiatives under SRDP received positive responses from all sections of society. He urged the officials to keep up the good work that would benefit future generations.

The government has initiated works under the Strategic Nala Development Program (SNDP) to strengthen the drainage system in the city. Speaking of the initiative KTR said “Works related to the forthcoming monsoon should be taken up now. An action plan should be prepared to ensure that SNDP is executed within the stipulated timeline.”

“Due to the development and laying of missing link roads, the traffic load on main roads has decreased. In addition to easing traffic, the link roads also increased the scope of new areas being developed,” he further said.