Hyderabad: KTR gifts 2BHK, autorickshaw to struggling student

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) gifted a 2 BHK and an auto-rickshaw to a second-year intermediate student, who rides an autorickshaw to support her family.

The minister came to know about Sabita’s struggles through Twitter and had promised to help the enthusiastic youth, following which he met her today in Hyderabad to keep his word.

Sabita’s father passed away a few years ago, while her mother works in a small restaurant in Nalgonda.

Impressed by Sabita’s willpower and confidence, KTR had requested Nalgonda Collector Prashant Patil to meet and assist her. In his first tweet, the Minister called Sabita a dynamic girl and also promised to meet her personally.

As promised, met this young & supremely confident girl Sabita. Impressed with her clarity of thoughts & expression👏



Handed over copies of 2BHK proceeding & an Auto rickshaw as she had asked. Also promised to support her education pursuits



Special thanks to @Collector_NLG 👍 pic.twitter.com/qKGUhlN5t3 — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 9, 2022

As per the press note from the Minister’s office, during the meeting, KTR enquired about Sabita’s health, education, and future goals. He stated that what Sabita was doing was not a small job. “It takes a lot of hard work and willpower to take up something like this,” he added.

He appreciated her saying that she is a symbol of strength and inspiration for young girls.

After the meeting, KTR tweeted, “As promised, met this young & supremely confident girl Sabita. Impressed with her clarity of thoughts & expression. Handed over copies of 2BHK proceeding & an Auto rickshaw as she had asked. Also promised to support her education pursuits.”

Sabita expressed happiness and thanked the minister for his support. She also stated that this will give her tremendous encouragement in achieving bigger goals in life.