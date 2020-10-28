Hyderabad: KTR gives Mohammed Salim 2BHK flatas promised by KCR

Hyderabad: Keeping the promise made by his father, state IT and Municipal Administration Minister K.T Rama Rao handed over a two bedroom house to Mohammed Salim, an elderly disabled man.

Salim, who receives a disability pension, was also promised a two-bedroom house by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Febuary 20 this year, after KCR stopped his convoy on seeing the former on the Tolichowki main road.

KTR inaugurates 2BHK houses

On Monday, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, under the Dignity Housing scheme for the needy, handed over 2BHK homes at three locations in Hyderabad. Out of the total 1152 double bedroom houses constructed at cost of Rs 95.58 crores, 840 houses were in Jiayaguda, followed by Ghode ki Kabar (192) and Kattelmandi (120).

Speaking on the occasion KTR said, “As per the aspiration of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, the government is providing basic amenities like – drinking water, electricity and roads to the poor people. There will be transparency in allotment of double bedroom houses. Facilities will be provided like in gated community.”