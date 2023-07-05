Hyderabad: KTR holds review meeting on Ward Offices system

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister K T Rama Rao held a review meeting on the Ward Offices system in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The Minister issued directions regarding the measures that need to be taken to encourage people to utilize the system, how to further improve it, and other aspects. The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Zonal Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, senior officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), and others, a press note informed.

The MA&UD minister said that the response from citizens to the Ward Offices system has gradually increased and advised the officials to take initiatives to bring the system closer to people. To this end, he suggested that programs be taken up in partnership with the Resident Welfare Associations.

Officials from @GHMCOnline informed the Minister that they spoke to people who visited the offices and the citizens were satisfied with the efforts made to resolve the issues promptly.



Furthermore, he asked officials to coordinate with women’s organizations and other associations to promote the system. GHMC officials informed the minister that they spoke to people who visited the offices and that the complainants were satisfied with the efforts made to resolve the issues promptly.

KTR said that the state government believes that the goals of the municipal department can only be achieved with the participation of citizens. He advised the officials to remember that more people would approach Ward Offices when they are convinced that the system is working. He said that the system was established to constantly improve the civic services provided to people.

In addition, the minister advised the GHMC officials to be prepared in all aspects in view of the current monsoon season. The corporation’s officials were asked to work in coordination with other departments to address the situations that arise during rains.

Asking the officials to give top priority to sanitation management, KTR said that a meeting has to be organized with sanitation workers who play a crucial role in it. He directed officials to hold lunch meetings with the sanitation workers, appreciate their services, and guide them on the measures that need to be taken to further improve cleanliness in the city.