Hyderabad: KTR inaugurates 2BHK houses for poor

Hyderabad: Telangana minister of municipal administration and urban development (MAUD) K.T Rama Rao, on Saturday inaugurated the newly-constructed 2BHK dignity houses at Ambedkar Nagar, Hyderabad.

The process of handing over the keys of double bedroom houses to the poor had been started from June 26.

The Telangana government constructed three multi-storey buildings of 330 flats, which is overlooking the famous lake of Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad, have been set up in what was once a slum in Ambedkar Nagar area near Necklace Road.

Ministers @KTRTRS, @YadavTalasani, @mahmoodalitrs inaugurated the newly constructed 2 BHK Dignity Houses at Ambedkar Nagar in Hyderabad. Mayor @GadwalvijayaTRS, Dy Mayor @SrilathaMothe, MLC @SurabhiVaniDevi and other dignitaries participated. pic.twitter.com/wd57ZGMnVv — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) June 26, 2021

The 330 flats of 2BHK houses for the homeless are spread across seven blocks at a cost of Rs. 28.05 crores. This housing society has facilities such as 10 lifts, CC roads, and 26 shops.

Speaking on this occasion, KTR said the market price of each apartment in Ambedkar Nagar is Rs. 1.5 crore. He also said Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is the only one in the country that is building double bedroom houses and providing financial assistance for marriage under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes.

330 lake view 2BHK homes built under #DignityHousing will be handed over today



Short video on how the slum has been redeveloped under the guidance of Hon’ble CM KCR Garu pic.twitter.com/6O7rMLElzr — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 26, 2021

TRS government launched the Dignity Housing Programme, to provide shelter to eligible beneficiaries belonging to the Economically Weakest Section (EWS).

Telangana minister of animal husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav, home minister Mahmood Ali, GHMC mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi and deputy mayor Srilatha Shobhan Reddy participated in the event.

The TRS government will also open the double bedroom homes on June 28, July 1 and July 5 in Potti Sriramulu Nagar, G.Y. Reddy complex, Golla Kumaraiah colony and Sanath Nagar assembly sector respectively.