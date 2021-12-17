Hyderabad: KTR inaugurates Cotelligent’s Cybersecurity center

Hyderabad: Cotelligent, a ‘TechDemocracy’ firm, has opened up a new Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Skyview here in the city. For ‘TechDemocracy’, the CoE will act as the engineering and remote delivery base of operations.

The building is about 20,000 square feet in area and can accommodate over 500 employees and employees.

In approximately the next five years, Cotelligent plans to hire over 1,000 new employees. The building will be critical in supporting businesses in managing cyber risks, regulatory needs, and serving as a focal point for global cybersecurity innovation.

The CoE was inaugurated today by the minister for information and technology and urban development KT Rama Rao (KTR), and Telangana principal secretary (IT) Jayesh Ranjan in the presence of founder and CEO of Cotelligent Srikiran Patibandla. Other industry leaders from across the country were also present.

On Friday, the company also launched the ‘Cyber Warrior’ project. Speaking on the occasion, KTR also stated that the government of Telangana is creating cybercrime legislation in collaboration with NALSAR University. “Telangana will be the first state in the country to pass such legislation”, he added, and urged Cotelligent to work with the government on the legislation by providing advice.

“As more organisations transition to the cloud, data security and identity access management are developing as key requirements for corporations. Cybersecurity is becoming a more important investment area for businesses,” stated Cotelligent’s CEO Srikiran Patibandla.

He further stated, “The Cotelligent team in India will leverage best practises across consulting delivery and software tools like Intellicta, which was developed by the Cotelligent team in Hyderabad, to provide senior business decision-makers with in-depth effectiveness evaluations of their cybersecurity, governance, risk, and compliance programmes.”

With an innovator-themed layout, the CoE incorporates collaboration and brainstorming areas dispersed around the site. It also contains a multi-tiered amphitheatre with a huge focal location.

Cotelligent initiative of CyberWarriors

Through the CyberWarriors project, the company plans to establish a one-of-a-kind endeavour to recruit, teach, train, and develop a talent pool of cybersecurity specialists with the goal of making Telangana the country’s hub for cybersecurity practice innovation, and research.

Through its CoE, the company will also collaborate with the Telangana government through TASK to train and create 2,000+ cyber warriors, promoting cybersecurity as a critical technical skill in Telangana. Cotelligent will spend heavily on the CyberWarriors project over the next five years to help achieve these aims.