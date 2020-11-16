Hyderabad: KTR inaugurates Panchatatva Park with acupressure walking track

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao on Sunday inaugurated the Panchatatva Park, a theme park, which includes acupressure walking track.

The park is developed in an area of one acre at an estimated cost of Rs 17 lakh, the panchatatva garden include a cycle track, walking tracks, open gym, food courts, yoga centre, gazebos, waterfalls, children’s play equipment, adventure zone, and other facilities.

“To provide a good environment to the citizens, 17 such parks with varying themes such as Palmetum, Ficus, Bougainvilleas, Herbal, and Bamboos are being developed in all zones of GHMC,” said KTR.

17 ‘Panchatatva’ parks have been built by GHMC built on the therapeutic principles of Accu pressure



Inaugurated one such facility at Indira park earlier today along with MLA Muta Gopal Garu & @bonthurammohan Garu pic.twitter.com/Eeir5bu1NC — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 15, 2020

As per the GHMC officials, the concept acupressure walkway is developed based on five elements of nature- Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Ether. The officials further said it will help senior citizens and persons having knee and joint pains or those who can’t walk for longer distances. The circular track of the acupressure walkway has been designed using eight components — 20 mm stone, 10 mm stone, 6 mm chips, river stone, rough sand, tree bark, tank silt, and water.