Hyderabad: KTR inaugurates Wipro factory at Maheshwaram

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) along with the Wipro group Founder Azim Premji on Tuesday inaugurated a newly built factory by the company at Maheshwaram, Hyderabad. The factory will manufacture soaps, fabric conditioners, hand wash, and dishwashers.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR informed that the factory has already employed 900 people directly and ninety percent of those employed are from the constituency of Maheshwaram.

“It is a matter of great honour that one of the most illustrious citizens of this country, Mr Azim Premji is amidst us. His life is a great lesson for all of us in public life, especially on humility, charity, and at the same time, building world-class institutions,” he remarked.

KTR said that the construction of the factory went ahead even during the tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I am happy that the company has chosen Telangana for their newest factory even though the company has many factories established already in Maharastra,” he added.

The minister also expressed contentment that the company has invested in state-of-the-art machinery and in advanced technology for effluent treatment that has zero liquid discharge.

Azim Premji thanked KTR and his team for the support provided to the Wipro group both in its IT and consumer and consumer business. “We will continue to invest in the state because the state government is very progressive, very committed, and equally very proactive,” he said.

The Wipro founder further said the COVID-19 pandemic has created massive disruption in life. “Our experience says that Telangana is probably the state to do the best job compared to any other state and has contributed the best in managing the virus. I would like to congratulate the leadership of the government on this achievement,” he remarked.