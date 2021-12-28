Hyderabad: KTR launches Abdul Kalam flyover at Owaisi junction

Hyderabad: A three-lane one-directional flyover constructed at the Owaisi-Midhai Junction was inaugurated by Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, Home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Tuesday.

KTR announced on Twitter that a decision has been made to name the flyover after Former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam.

A short video on the just inaugurated Owaisi-Midhai Junction flyover built under #SRDP by #GHMC



We have decided to name it after Hon’ble former president APJ Abdul Kalam Ji 🙏



Small tribute a great man who worked at DRDO & also lived in the neighbourhood for over a decade pic.twitter.com/XgS5f6wUXo — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 28, 2021

The Government of Telangana has constructed this 1365 meters long flyover at a cost of Rs. 80 Crores. This flyover is expected to ease traffic congestion and help provide better connectivity between the eastern part of the city and the old city.

APJ Abdul Kalam flyover at Owaisi-MIdhai Junction. Photo: Twitter.

The opening of the flyover will regulate the traffic in the old city, especially at Chandrayangutta. It will be helpful in regulating traffic coming from Midhani Junction and going towards Owaisi Hospital Junction. The flyover ends around 300 meters away from the Owaisi Hospital junction.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi at the event. Photo: Twitter.

Built as part of the government of Telangana’s Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP), the flyover is 1.36 kilometers long and 12 meters wide. Its estimated cost is Rs 63 crore. GHMC Mayor G Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Sri Latha, MP Asaduddin Owaisi, MLA D Sudheer Reddy, MLC Yegge Mallesham, and others were also present at the event.