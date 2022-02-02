Hyderabad: KTR lays foundation stone for development works in Jawahar Nagar

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for ORR Phase-II Drinking water supply works, Road widening works, and beautification works of Chennapuram Lake in Jawahar Nagar.

Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, TRS MLC K Naveen Kumar, Jawahar Nagar Municipal Corporation Mayor M Kavya, and others were present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR said that 50000 Nalla connections will soon be given to residents of the Medchal district at the cost of only Rs. 1 per connection. “The cost of the whole project is at Rs 110 crores,” the minister added.

“Individual allocations at Rs. 15 crores for Veg/Non-Veg markets, 41 crores for Road development, Rs 2 crores for a Fecal sludge treatment plant in Boduppal, Beautification of lakes at Rs. 7.29 crores, Rs. 5 crores for crematorium development, Rs. 3 crores for dump yards and others have been made,” KTR informed.

Minister KTR examining the development plans at Jawahar Nagar. Photo: Twitter.

“For Jawahar Nagar, Boduppal and Peerzyadaguda works worth a total of Rs 308 crores are being started on the same day,” he said.

“Our government under the Hon’ble Chief Minister KCR has a great focus on urban development,” KTR said and then listed a long list of welfare schemes run by the TRS government.

Speaking on the Union Budget 2022-23, KTR said that the centre has acted like a ‘stepmother’ to the state of Telangana by making no allocations. “But just because they haven’t given anything, doesn’t mean work here will stop,” he remarked.