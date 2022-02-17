Hyderabad: KTR lays foundation stone for IT park in Kandlakoya

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Labour & Employment Minister Ch Malla Reddy laid the foundation stone for the upcoming Gateway IT Park at Kandlakoya on Thursday. The park is to be set up at Kandlakoya junction on Outer Ring Road. The programme coincides with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday on February 17.

The new IT park will be set up as part of the GRID (Growth in Dispersion) policy of the Telangana government, which aims to invite major IT companies to set up their campuses across the state.

MLA KP Vivekanand, MLCs K Naveen Kumar, Shambipur Raju also were present at the event.

Source: Twitter.

Speaking at the event, KTR said that even though there were apprehensions about the situation around IT companies during the formation of the state, currently all the top five major companies across the world including Google and Amazon have set up their campuses here in the city. He asked the youth to gain skill sets necessary to achieve jobs and to not feel let down due to obstacles in life taking inspiration from the CM KCR’s struggle in life and politics.