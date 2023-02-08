Hyderabad: KTR, Owaisi on same table for Old City development

Hyderabad: AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi attended a high-level review meeting chaired by IT and municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday.

Home minister Mahmood Ali, Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy and other officials were also present in the review meeting.

Akbar, during an Assembly session on Saturday, had slammed the BRS over the ‘injustices’ done to the Old City. In response to this KTR stated that the AIMIM MLA with just seven seats was taking much more than the time allotted to it.

Akbar angered by his reply had said that the AIMIM will contest 50 Assembly seats in the coming election and try to win at least 15 seats so that his party gets a greater say in the Assembly.

While addressing the review meeting, KTR said that irrespective of political affiliations and areas, the development of the entire Hyderabad was the ultimate motto of the state government.

KTR listed out the projects underway and progress achieved in providing drinking water, power supply, mobility infrastructure, maintaining sanitation, conservation of heritage structures and works on other fronts during the meet.

The Minister said, “As part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), strengthening of the road network in the Old City area is going on at a brisk pace and several flyovers, and construction of roads have been completed,” adding that projects worth crores of rupees were underway.

Stressing on road widening in the Old City area, KTR asked officials to speed up the work in localities where it was essential.

He further went on to say that works related to traffic junctions, and the construction of FoBs were under progress and the construction of bridges across the River Musi will be taken up soon.

Drawing attention towards the water supply in the Old City area, KTR said that the drinking water supply has improved in the last eight years and that more than Rs 1,200 crore was spent for the same.

“Over 2.5 lakh tap connections were provided in the Old City under the free water supply scheme of the Telangana government and the HMWS&SB has taken up several initiatives to strengthen the sewage water system.

Regarding future developments, the minister said, “Plans are ready for the restoration of Mir Alam Mandi and that the proposals for the construction of a six-line cable bridge over Mir Alam Tank are in the stage.”

Expressing satisfaction over the priority given to the development of the Old City, Akbar thanked the government and assured that his party would extend all support to implement the development projects.