Hyderabad: KTR responds to child’s plea; locality gets waterline

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Children’s Day Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister (MAUD) KT Rama Rao, responded to a complaint from a child, Umar, over a lack of municipal water at his housing society, serving him with immediate action.



Umar complained through a handwritten placard about the lack of municipal water at his housing society, Golden City near Rajendranagar. The placard read, “We are living in Hyderabad city (Golden city Colony, Pillar no 248) from last 5 years and waiting for Drinking water pipeline…Paying every other taxes.”

In the video, the boy is seen holding a placard that says “Small Children’s Day wish to KTR Uncle”.

Request @HMWSSBOnline MD Dana Kishore Garu @MDHMWSSB to visit personally today and resolve the issue@KTRoffice please follow up https://t.co/XEaBGQ2h5K — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 14, 2022

Responding immediately to the child’s complaint, KTR directed the Managing Director, of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Works, and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Dana Kishore to visit the place and resolve the issue and asked his office to follow up on the matter.

MD Kishore visited the area and immediate directions for water pipeline works were issued. A pipeline at a cost of Rs 2.85 crore was sanctioned for the locality, however, works were on hold until October 31 owing to the Monsoon road-cut ban by the GHMC and will be resumed here on.

The MD stated that the waterline worth Rs 94 lakh was 3.94 km away from Umar’s house and added further that he assured the child of the initiation of the supply of water within two weeks.



KTR later acknowledged the effort made by the water board MD on Children’s day.