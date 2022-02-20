Hyderabad: KTR reviews situation of lakes under HMDA

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) on Saturday reviewed the situation of lakes and water bodies under the limits of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

The Minister conducted video conferences with experts as part of the review on the protection, development, and beautification of these lakes.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR said that since the Telangana government has taken charge, it has specially focussed on the protection of lakes. “The HMDA has also been rapidly working in the same direction,” he added.

He said that lake land should also be protected as land prices are rapidly surging in the city. The minister also asked to take serious action against the land encroachers.

The minister said development and conservation programmes have already been undertaken at major ponds like Gandipet under HMDA limits. He also asked the officials to focus on pacing up beautification works at Gandipet lake and that would provide a great experience to the people of the city.

The minister discussed with officials on strengthening of radial roads, Musi river rejuvenation works, construction of bridges over Musi river, HMDA land pooling plans, and construction of logistics parks.

Municipal administration department special chief secretary Arvind Kumar and other officials were present at the review meeting.