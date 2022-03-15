Hyderabad: KTR to inaugurate LB nagar underpass on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) will inaugurate the right hand side (RHS) of LB Nagar underpass along with the left hand side (LHS) of Bairamalguda flyover, which will be thrown open to the public .

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials said that both the initiatives under the Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP ) are set to be inaugurated by KTR. LB Nagar remains a crucial point for commuters travelling from Hyderabad to locations such as Warangal, Nalgonda and Vijaywada.

The inauguration of the underpass is expected to address the issue of large traffic jams. The right hand side of the LB nagar underpass was built at a cost of Rs 9.28 crore. Left Hand Side of the Bairmalguda flyover was constructed at the the cost of 28.6 crore.

It is a 490-metre long and 12.875 metre wide three-lane unidirectional underpass consisting of 72.50-metre wide box area. The 780 metre long Left Hand Side will reduce traffic congestion for commuters moving from Hyderabad airport to Aramgarh.