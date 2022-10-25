Hyderabad: KTR to inaugurate Nagole flyover on Wednesday

Hyderabad: The Nagole flyover built under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) will be inaugurated on October 26 (Wednesday) by IT minister K T Rama Rao. The project was undertaken in order to provide a signal-free route to commuters from Uppal to L B Nagar.

FLYOVER : The crucial 990 metres Nagole flyover taken up under SRDP will be opened on Wednesday (Oct 26) by MAUD Minister, KT Rama Rao. It will be a signal free for through traffic from Uppal to L B Nagar and vice versa. Two way flyover has 6 lane carriageway.@XpressHyderabad pic.twitter.com/YBcMUUmzaf — Bachanjeetsingh_TNIE (@Bachanjeet_TNIE) October 25, 2022

The Nagole flyover is being built at the coast for Rs 143.58 crore, including utility shifting, and land acquisition etc said a press release on Tuesday.

The GHMC has identified Madhapur and Gachibowli areas as one of the busiest routes in the city. “In order to ease traffic congestion, two flyovers – one in Kothaguda and the other in Shilpa Layout – will be ready for public use by the first week of December. With this, 18 flyovers will be completed under the SRDP,” the release said.

The release further stated that out of 47 works under the SRDP, GHMC has taken up 41 works while six have been given to other civic bodies.