Hyderabad: KTR to inaugurate pet cemetery at Fathullaguda

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for MA&UD KT Rama Rao (KTR) will on December 6 inaugurate a pet cemetery in Fathullaguda.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set up a pet crematorium at Fathullaguda Animal Sanctuary in collaboration with People for Animals (PFA) NGO.

Animal Sanctuary Fathullaguda is a venue for conducting dignified cremations for pets in a scientific manner with zero emissions as per Pollution Control Board (PCB) norms. PFA, an organisation recognized by the Animal Board of India of the Central government, has volunteered to set up the pet crematorium at its own expense.

This organisation is working hard for animal protection across the country.

After signing an agreement with GHMC, PFA was permitted to set up Fatullaguda Animal Sanctuary in the LB Nagar zone. For the establishment of this center, GHMC has undertaken the civil works at a cost of about one crore rupees, while the machinery, equipment, purchase and other expenses have been set up by the People for Animals organization at its own expense.

Pet animals are cremated with LPG gas in a small animal crematorium with world-class standards at Fathullaguda Animal Sanctuary. It takes an average of 2 hours to cremate four pet dogs per cycle with LPG gas.

This LPG gas has been approved by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB). It works in compliance with all the norms laid down by the PCB from time to time. People for Animals (PFA) collects nominal usage charges from concerned owners for cremation of beloved pets.

GHMC has spent Rs 33.50 lakh for developing facilities of the pet cemetery with a humane aspect, while the PFA charity has contributed Rs. 51.25 lakh for machines purchased.