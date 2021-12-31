Hyderabad: KTR to inaugurate Shaikpet flyover tomorrow

Hyderabad: One of the longest flyovers to be built under Telangana’s Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), the Shaikpet flyover will be thrown open by state IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday.

The six-lane two-way flyover is stretching approximately 2.71 km from Khairatabad zone circle 18 to Serilingampalli Malkam Cheruvu. It is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 333.55 crore.

Easing traffic woes for over 4 lakh vehicles that ply on this major traffic corridor in the city, the flyover will resolve traffic jams during peak hours from Rethibowli to Gachibowli which has heavy traffic and traffic from core area to IT Hub, ie, Hitech city and Financial District.

The flyover will cross through the Seven Tombs junction, Film Nagar junction, OU Colony junction, and Whisper Valley.

This comes days after the APJ Abdul Kalam flyover at the Owaisi-Midhai Junction was inaugurated on December 28 by KTR.

Built as part of the SRDP, the flyover is 1.36 kilometres long and 12 meters wide. Its estimated cost is Rs 63 crore. GHMC Mayor G Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Sri Latha, MP Asaduddin Owaisi, MLA D Sudheer Reddy, MLC Yegge Mallesham, and others were also present at the event.