Hyderabad: KTR to launch Jawaharnagar leachate treatment plant

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate a leachate (liquid waste) treatment plant in Jawaharnagar on Saturday.

The project aims to reduce water pollution in Jawaharnagar and adjoining localities. Malkaram Cheruvu was polluted with wastewater because of the leachate which gathered at the Jawaharnagar dump yard.

Some water bodies in the surrounding localities too got polluted when the contaminated water overflowed.

To address the situation, a mobile RO system of 2000 kilolitres per day capacity was started in the year 2017 as a temporary measure. The capacity of the RO system was subsequently increased to 4000 kilolitres, said a press release on Friday.

Purification of water in the Malkaram Cheruvu project was also taken up. To ensure the contaminated water from the water body does not spill over, storm water diversion drains construction was completed with the cost of Rs 4 35 crores.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) completed the capping of the dump yard in 2020 to address the issue of flood water flowing from the top of the dump yard. GHMC took up the program with nearly Rs 250 Crore to treat the wastewater from Jawaharnagar and to restore nearby ponds and other water bodies in the surroundings.

Ramky Group took up the restoration and purification of Malkaram Cheruvu and artificial lagoons.

Year-long efforts into the programs and initiatives resulted in purifying nearly 43% of Malkaram Cheruvu. This was confirmed by agencies, like the Pollution Control Board, supervising the programs.

GHMC divided the Malkaram Cheruvu purification works into three phases. Under the first phase, 5.7 acres of the water body were purified. The process of purifying the legacy waste is underway.

After the completion of this program, the management of solid waste, as well as water waste in the Jawahar Nagar area, is said to reach a satisfactory level.