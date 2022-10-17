Hyderabad: KTR welcomes Roche’s second GATE center in city

Hyderabad: Roche Pharma announced the launch of its state-of-the-art Global Analytics and Technology Centers of Excellence (GATE) here on Monday. This will be its second such center in India, and is being set up with an aim to provide innovative data driven solutions.

The new space by Roche Pharma will work with the global affiliates of Roche to advance knowledge and understanding of healthcare space, said a press release from IT minister KT Rama Rao’s office. It added that the new center will help in improving customer engagement, patient experience and business outcomes.

With the latest expansion, GATE will have a total head count of 100 by end of 2022 and has expansion plans.

The announcement was made after Minister KT’s meeting with V. Simpson Emmanuel, managing director and CEO, Roche Pharma. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce) and Shakthi M Nagappan, director for Life Sciences, Telangana, were also present during the meeting.

KTR has met the chairman of Roche, Christoph Franz, during the World Economic Forum in 2020 and also earlier this year in May. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Roche is the world’s largest biotech company, which makes medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system.

Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management. Founded in 1896, the company has a revenue of about USD 62 Bn and employs more than 100,000 people globally.

“I’m delighted to welcome Roche Pharma to Hyderabad, as they join the long list of marquee global companies, which have chosen Hyderabad to establish their global capability centers. Hyderabad has the best state-supported business ecosystems in the country and offers a unique blend of highly skilled talent pool, state of the art infrastructure and best quality of living in the country, thereby making us the preferred destination for Global Innovation and Capability Centers,” said KTR.