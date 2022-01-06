Hyderabad: Labourer arrested for possession of illegal pistol

Hyderabad: A daily wage labourer was apprehended with an illegal firearm and six live rounds of ammunition, on Thursday, from the Chintalakunta check post, LB Nagar.

The Special Operations Team of the L.B Nagar police nabbed the accused, Mohammed Hussain (MH) based on credible information and retrieved the pistol with six live rounds of ammunition, from his possession.

The accused MH, a daily wage labourer, allegedly purchased the weapon and rounds from Uttar Pradesh, as he conspired to earn more money by way of extortion and robberies.

A resident of the Roshan colony, Ranga Reddy District, was unhappy with his earnings and wanted to resort to criminal activities for a higher income, reported the police.

A case has been booked against him under section 25 (1-B) (a) of the arms act of 1959, and the police are investigating the exact source of the weapon and his plans, including targets.

