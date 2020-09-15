Hyderabad: Lady Constable earns praise for feeding homeless woman

Hyderabad: A lady constable earned praise for feeding a 19-year-old homeless woman. She also took care of the woman’s 15-day-old daughter.

On Friday afternoon, Moghalpura police received information about the baby. The lady constable, B.Rajya, aged 32 years and other cops rushed to the spot. They not only found the baby but also her mother, Sana Banu.

As Sana was unable to walk or talk due to weakness, cops decided to bring them to the police station.

Lady constable feeds milk powder to baby

After reaching the police station, Rajya fed milk powder to the baby and food to the woman.

When the constable saw the woman and the baby, she felt as if her children are in pain as she is the mother of a 13-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son.

Photograph went viral

Later, a photo of Rajya feeding Sana went viral on social media.

Sharing the photograph, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar wrote, “Moghalpura PS found an unidentified lady with 3 months baby without food. Our lady constable officer could not resist herself and brought them to PS and fed them by her own hands. Looking at this eyes became wet of all those present. Felt so proud of the colour of khakhi”.