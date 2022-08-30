Hyderabad: Lapse in tubectomy at govt hospital kills two women

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Ibrahimpatnam on Monday, two women died due to sepsis after an alleged lapse during tubectomy at the Civil Hospital.

The women were treated at the sterilisation camp set up by the state government. The deceased women were identified as N Mamatha from Narsaipally and M Sushma from Lingampally. They were among 34 women who went under treatment at the medical camp on August 25.

Apart from Mamtha and Sushma, two other women developed complications, while 30 others were stable.

Telangana health department released a statement stating, “The DPL (double puncture laparoscopy) camp was held on August 25. Four women complained of acute gastroenteritis and approached private hospitals for treatment. While undergoing treatment, two women succumbed.”

Following the demise of the women, the Telangana government announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh and a 2-BHK house for the families. The children will be admitted to residential welfare schools.

“It could have happened due to lapse in the surgery, or it may be a completely different cause,” Telangana director of public health G Srinivas Rao was quoted as saying by the Times of India about the procedure.