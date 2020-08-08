Hyderabad: LB Nagar MLA Sudheer Reddy tests COVID positive

Hyderabad: TRS MLA Sudheer Reddy from LB Nagar assembly constituency has tested positive for coronavirus. His wife, two sons and cook also tested positive. The doctors advised the MLA and his family to be under home isolation. Reddy has undergone coronavirus tests along with his family a few days ago and all the results came positive.

Other MLAs Vivekananda Goud (Quthbullapur), Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy (Nizamabad Rural), Bigala Ganesh (Nizamabad Urban), Manchireddy Kishan Reddy (Ibrahimpatnam), Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy (Jangaon) who tested positive have recovered from the virus.

On Saturday, Telangana reported 2,256 corona virus positive cases and 14 new deaths. While the total number of confirmed cases touched 77,513, the fatalities went up to 615. So far, 54,330 persons recovered from the corona virus and around 21,417 are undergoing treatment.