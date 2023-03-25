Hyderabad: LB Nagar RHS flyover to be inaugurated today

The Telangana government has been working on multiple projects to ease the traffic congestion in Hyderabad, including the construction of several flyovers under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP). The LB Nagar RHS flyover is one such project that has been completed at a cost of 32 crores.

The 700-meter-long unidirectional flyover, with a width of 12 feet and three lanes, will be inaugurated by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister, KT Rama Rao, today. The LB Nagar RHS flyover is expected to ease traffic congestion for vehicles coming from Vijayawada, Khammam, and Nalgonda to Hyderabad, reducing travel time for commuters and improving the overall traffic situation in the city.

However, the inauguration of the flyover was delayed due to the MLC election code, even though it was ready a month ago. Nonetheless, the project is now set for the inauguration and will be a significant addition to the growing number of flyovers in Hyderabad.

The GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) has taken up a total of 35 SRDP projects to improve the city’s transportation infrastructure. Out of these, 32 projects have already been completed, and the construction of the remaining three projects – Golnaka to Amberpet, Uppal to CPRI, and Aramghar to Shamshabad – is underway.