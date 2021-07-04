Hyderabad: LB Nagar to get oxygen park soon

Hyderabad: An open area under the LB Nagar flyover will be converted into an oxygen park soon. Concerned authorities took this decision to control the pollution.

In the park, 34,329 saplings of 38 different kinds of plants will be planted.

According to the GHMC official, the budget to set up the oxygen park is estimated to be at Rs.50 lakhs. The officials said there will be an open space of 390 meters, 784 meters of walking track, and a sitting facility.

Apart from it, there will be a parking facility on the opposite sides of the flyover.

The official added that a team of botanists is doing research on the plants which provide more oxygen.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), there are around two dozen of plants that keeps the indoor and outdoor atmosphere clean. These kinds of saplings will be planted in the park.