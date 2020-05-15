Hyderabad: Leopard Rescue operation fails

Hyderabad: A rescue operation for the elusive leopard has failed after the Big cat gave a slip to the forest and police officials. Despite round, the clock efforts by the rescue teams were not fruitful as officials could not trace the wild cat.

In order to track the movement of the wildlife species, the forest officials have installed 25 CCTV cameras and also laid traps. “We could only find the footprint of the elusive leopard near the wall of the farmhouse, forest officials have concluded that the big cat might have sneaked into the rocks of Himayath Sagar via Agriculture university,” said ACP Rajendranagar K Ashok Chakravarthy.

The teams have checked all the cameras installed at various spots in the farmhouse and around it since morning but so far, there were no visuals of the animal. Five cages were also set up on the premises with goats as baits.

On April 14, the big cat was first seen around 6:30 am which is around the same time one of the residents alerted the forest department and a team of rangers was dispatched to the spot to safely rescue the animal and prevent any untoward incident.

Upon seeing large group of curious on-lookers, the leopard sneaked into a nearby farm abutting Budvel railway station.

