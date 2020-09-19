Hyderabad likely to experience rainfall till September 23

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall lashed various areas in Hyderabad on Saturday. It is also forecasted that the city will experience rainfall till 23rd September.

GHMC requests residents to stay indoors

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had also asked the residents to stay indoors and said that many areas may experience rainfall.

The corporation tweeted, “Most parts of GHMC area are likely to witness Heavy rainfall for the next few hours. Citizens are advised to stay indoors unless unavoidable.

Dial 100 for Emergencies, 040-21111111 for any other assistance.

For assistance from DRF Team dial 040-295555500.”.

Forecast

The India Meteorological Department said that various districts including Hyderabad, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Yadadri Bhongir likely to witness thunderstorm from Saturday till 23rd September.

In GHMC limits, Kapra received highest rainfall i.e., 72.5 mm on Saturday.

