Hyderabad: Link road to connect city with ORR to reduce traffic

Hyderabad: After the successful completion of the link roads in various areas of the city, the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) will now work on establishing a link road between the city and the Outer Ring Road.

This is an initiative to reduce traffic hassles in various areas and open up new growth corridors. In all, 160 stretches have already been identified in different areas, including Dammaiguda, Nagaram, Peerzadiguda.

According to a report by Telangana Today, the special chief secretary for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Arvind Kumar said, “The good thing about this initiative is that banks are willing to extend loans for these works as the revenue generated through the development of these roads will be used to repay the bank loans. There will be not any financial burden on the state government.”

On December 20, the HRDCL had announced the construction of link roads in 29 corridors in the state.

The missing links project has been initiated to improve connectivity, and phases one and two are already in progress. The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited has identified 29 such corridors, where a total of Rs 491.49 crore would be spent under phase three of the missing links project.

As part of the third phase, a 6.5 km link road from Chandanagar railway station to Venkateshwara nagar Layout (South) which includes the Chandanagar Railway Station to Vishali Nagar North link road, 1.6 km link road from Road Number 45 Jubliee Hills to Durgam Cheruvu, and 1.5 km link road from Ameenpur Village to HMT Colony in Miyapur have been identified.