Hyderabad: Liquor stores in city to be shut for Ram Navami

Hyderabad: Wine shops in the city of Hyderabad will be shut between April 9 and 11 for a time period of 36 hours (Saturday and Sunday) due to the occasion of Ram Navami. The shutdown begins at 6 pm on Saturday and ends at 6 am on Monday.

The Telangana Police issued instructions for the shops to be shut on the weekend and said that strict action will be taken against those who fail to follow instructions.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand has notified the traffic restrictions for the Ram Navami procession in the city on Sunday. It will cover a 6.5 km distance. During the procession in Hyderabad, traffic restrictions will be imposed at various places in the city.

Residents of Hyderabad are advised to plan their commuting taking the restrictions into consideration.

The commuters can also contact Traffic Control Room (040 2785 2482) and Traffic Help Line (9010203626) for any travel information.