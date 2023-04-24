Hyderabad Literary Festival to host panel discussion on World Book Day

World Book Day is an annual event celebrated on April 23 every year to promote love for reading, writing, publishing, and copyright globally.

Hyderabad: In the context of World Book Day, Hyderabad Literary Festival will host a panel discussion on ‘The many lives of a book: Reimagine books in the digital age’ at Saptaparni, Banjara Hills at 5:30 pm on April 29.

Director of state archives and research institute, Zareena Parveen, regional director, Noor Microfilm international centre, New Delhi, Ali Niroomand, author and management consultant, Hari Ram, assistant professor, cognitive science lab, IIT-Hyderabad, Vinoo Alluri will be speaking at the event.

Professor of media studies, University of Hyderabad, Usha Raman is the moderator for the event.

