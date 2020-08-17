Hyderabad-London flights resume first time after COVID-19 lockdown

Hyderabad: The first flight of British Airways (BA 276), a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, took-off from Hyderabad here on Monday morning with the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), which re-connected with the London (UK) under the “Air Transport Bubbles”, a project started by Govt of India with other countries to re-start the international air connectivity.

The early morning 7:50 a.m. flight from Hyderabad has now been thrown open for air passengers, as the UK-based airlines British Airways will be operating four times weekly every on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Any passenger can book a ticket from Hyderabad to London as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India. All passengers will have to adhere to the Covid-19 safety guidelines, said the GMR group, which manages RGIA, in a press release.

“We are happy to restart one of our important destinations under the international air transport bubbles arrangement. The resumption of this connection between Hyderabad and London would help restore vital economic and social links between Telangana and UK, enabling much needed movement of people and goods.”, said a spokesperson from GMR Hyderabad International Limited (GHAIL).

The Govt. of India is building “Transport Bubbles” or “Air Travel Arrangements”, which are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.