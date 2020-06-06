Hyderabad: Look out circular issued against Abu Faisal of Old City

Hyderabad: Look out circular has been issued against Abu Faisal of the Old City of Hyderabad for allegedly making inflammatory statements.

The circular was issued by Cybercrime sleuths of Central Crime Station, Hyderabad.

Authorities ask airports to detain Abu Faisal

As the Faisal is in Dubai, UAE, all the airport in Hyderabad have been asked to detain him once he enters the country.

Last month, Cybercrime police had registered complaint against the accused under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act.

Block Faisal’s video clip

Earlier, Bombay High Court had also found Faisal’s video inflammatory and asked State Governments to block the clip.

On 4th June, he uploaded another video on social media that is also found to be inflammatory.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.