Hyderabad: Lotus Pond turns attractive tourist hub

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities have turned Lotus Pond located at the MLA Colony, Banjara Hills into a tourist hub.

Recently, renovation works were carried out in the area by the concerned officials. As a result, there is an increase in the count of tourists and sightseers from the city.

The GHMC has formed a floating island in the middle of the pond. Beautiful trees with lush greenery surround the pond which presents a pleasant atmosphere. The corporation has set up aerators around the pond to keep the lake water clean.

Lotus Pond [Courtesy “twitter/ZC_Khairatabad”]

Lotus Pond [Courtesy “twitter/ZC_Khairatabad”]

Apart from this, walking tracks have also been set up which open in the morning hours. Benches, colourful walls and street lights making it more attractive.

Telangana State Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.Taraka Rama Rao was fascinated with the splendid transformation of the lake. He directed the municipal officials to beautify other lakes of the city as well.