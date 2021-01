Hyderabad: People at Asbestos Colony, Kukatpally reportedly witnessed tremors at 9:30 am yesterday.

As per the ap7am report, local people who had come out of their houses claimed that the mild quake lasted for few seconds.

After the incident, they urged government officials to find out the reason behind the tremors.

It may be mentioned that recent tremors that were witnessed at Borabanda area and Gachibowli have instilled fear among the people.