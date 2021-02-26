Hyderabad: LPG cylinder costlier by Rs 25; prices rise third time this month

Hyderabad: The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) domestic cylinder (14.2 kg) in Hyderabad increased by Rs. 25 per cylinder on Thursday, each cylinder now costing Rs. 846.50 as against Rs. 821.50 at which they were supplied on Wednesday.

This is the third time prices have increased in February. The new revision translates into an Rs.200 hike in cylinder prices over three months.

There are 1.18 crore cooking gas connections across Telangana state, with an average consumption of 50 lakh cylinders per month. With this price hike, an additional burden of Rs 50 crore per month is to be borne by the consumers.

The oil marketing companies had increased the price of non-subsidized LPG cylinders by Rs. 25 on February 4 and by Rs.50 on February 15.

The new price in Kolkata is Rs. 820 as against Rs.795, Rs.794 as against Rs.769 in Mumbai, Rs. 810 as against Rs.785 in Chennai and Rs. 794 as against Rs.769 in Delhi.

Previously in December last year, the price of domestic gas cylinders had increased by Rs.100 each. In January, the cylinder prices were untouched.

This comes when petrol, diesel prices touch all time high in the country, which has a huge impact of various consumer products.

As the price of LPG cylinder rose third time in a month, netizens were outraged.

Here are some reactions:

#FuelLootByBJP #LPGPriceHike



Now Indians not allowed to eat too



LPG cylinder now stands from today onwards at 800rs 😥



Smartly Modi asked all to give up subsidy for poor of country n now he keeps raising prices while poor not given a single free cylinder so back to woods pic.twitter.com/uYmBtM5s4g — Razia (@Silkynsarp) February 25, 2021

Indian GDP at Peak… Thank you and congrats 👏@narendramodi ji for this Achievement.

G :- GAS(LPG)

D :- DIESEL

P :- PETROL#LPGPriceHike#PetrolDieselPriceHike pic.twitter.com/a9w4P67HMP — Rahul Chinna (@Rahul16666163) February 16, 2021