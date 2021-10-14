Hyderabad: L&T Metro rail launches ‘Metro Survana offer 2021’

Hyderabad: On account of the ongoing festive season, L&T Metro rail (Hyderabad) Ltd on Thursday announced the rolling out its new ‘Metro Suvarna offer 2021’, which will be effective from October 18. These offers, the L&T Metro rail said, will include trip pass, special fare on green line and monthly lucky draws for metro travelers.

According to a press release by L&T Metro rail, the ‘Metro Suvarna Offer 2021’ will have a trip pass offer, under which passengers can purchase 30 trips of any fare zone by paying only for 20 trips. The trips have to be utilized within 45 days and the offer is applicable only on metro smart card (old and new). Metro passengers can avail this offer from 18 October 2021 to 15 January 2022.

Another offer of special fare on green line offer is that passengers can travel within Green Line between MGBS and JBS Parade Ground Metro Stations by paying a maximum fare of only Rs 15/- for each trip. This offer on all modes of ticketing can be availed between 18 October 2021 to 15 January 2022.

There is also a monthly lucky draw with attractive prizes to be won from October 2021 to April 2022. Every month five winners will be decided by random lucky draw from among CSC (Contactless Smart Card) card users who have travelled at least 20 times in relevant calendar month. Users need to register their CSC on TSavaari on metro stations to be eligible for this scheme.