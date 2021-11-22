Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail organises lucky draw for customers

Hyderabad: Marking one month of the successful ‘Metro Suvarna Offer 2021’ offer, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited organized a lucky draw for its customers on Monday. The winners of the monthly draw for October 2021 received prizes at the event.

The first prize winner Yerram Rajashekar won a television set, the second and third prize winners Mounika and PV Srikanth won a washing machine each respectively. The fourth and fifth prize winners Rajashekhar Reddy and Sree Bindu won a microwave oven each respectively. The event was attended by NVS Reddy, managing director (MD) of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), KVB Reddy, MD and chief executive officer of L&TMRHL, and others.

Speaking at the event KVB Reddy said, “I am delighted to congratulate the winners of the first month of the Monthly Lucky Draw under the Metro Suvarna Offer 2021. The response has been tremendous, and we are happy that the passengers are liking this offer. With the mass vaccination and things turning back to normalcy, we are also registering encouraging passenger footfall with all COVID-19 safety protocol in place”.

Monthly lucky draw offer details are as below:

• Launched in October as a part of Metro Suvarna Offer -2021

• Passengers should travel 20 times or more with Hyderabad Metro using a metro smart card in a given month to be eligible for the offer

• Passenger must have a registered Smart Card mapped to mobile number in TSavaari App or at the station ticketing counter to avail the offer

• Five (5) lucky winners will be selected randomly from the eligibility list and will be contacted via their registered mobile number mapped to the Metro Smart Card

• Winners of a given month will be felicitated in the subsequent month.